Sports Grounds, Gymnasiums Opened For Practice, Training Under SOPs In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Sports grounds, gymnasiums opened for practice, training under SOPs in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The sports grounds and gymnasiums were opened for training and practice with observation of COVID-19 SOPs across the division.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Wednesday that almost all sports grounds and three gymnasiums of Multan division have been opened and players were visiting grounds for individual training and practice to maintain their fitness.

Conducting sports events and tournaments was not allowed due to COVID-19 pandemic while the players could come sports grounds and gymnasiums for practice purposes.

The sports department had continued maintenance of all the sports grounds during coronavirus pandemic and staff engaged there for proper looking after it.

He urged the players to visit the grounds to keep themselves physically fit by following SOPs issued by the government, adding that the practice would help players during playing games after permission from Punjab government.

Rana Nadeem said that 19 sports schemes of Multan division had approved during the budget 2020, 21 and allocation of funds has also been done. The work will be started on these schemes as funds released.

He hoped that the sports activities will be started soon and players also able to boost their capabilities.

