Sports gym inaugurated in Swat District Courts

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakeem Khan on Saturday inaugurated sports gym for lawyers in District Courts Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakeem Khan on Saturday inaugurated sports gym for lawyers in District Courts Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, DDAC Chairman said that no one could deny significance of lawyer community in the existing setup and their role in provision of justice.

He said that steps were being taken to address issues confronted by lawyer fraternity and ensure them a conducive working environment. He also urged lawyers to help and facilitate litigants in getting justice.