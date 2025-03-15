Open Menu

Sports Gymnasium Upgradation To Complete By June 2026

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Sports gymnasium upgradation to complete by June 2026

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a commendable step to support athletes in Multan by upgrading the city's state-of-the-art sports gymnasium which is scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

The initiative aims to provide modern training facilities to athletes across various sports, ensuring they have access to top-tier infrastructure.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Saturday, visited the under-construction sports gymnasium to review the progress on the project. Giving a briefing, District Sports Officer Muhammad Adnan highlightied the key aspects of the ongoing work.

He said that the project was being constructed at a cost of Rs 140 million, which was scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of accelerating the project's completion and directed the Sports Department to ensure swift execution. He reiterated the government's commitment to promoting sports and providing the best possible facilities to players, enabling them to compete at national and international levels.

Meanwhile, the DC also launched a tree planting drive within the sports complex by planting a sapling.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

2 minutes ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

2 minutes ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

17 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

17 minutes ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

47 minutes ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

47 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

1 hour ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

3 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

3 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan