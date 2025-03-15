Sports Gymnasium Upgradation To Complete By June 2026
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a commendable step to support athletes in Multan by upgrading the city's state-of-the-art sports gymnasium which is scheduled to be completed by June 2026.
The initiative aims to provide modern training facilities to athletes across various sports, ensuring they have access to top-tier infrastructure.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Saturday, visited the under-construction sports gymnasium to review the progress on the project. Giving a briefing, District Sports Officer Muhammad Adnan highlightied the key aspects of the ongoing work.
He said that the project was being constructed at a cost of Rs 140 million, which was scheduled to be completed by June 2026.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of accelerating the project's completion and directed the Sports Department to ensure swift execution. He reiterated the government's commitment to promoting sports and providing the best possible facilities to players, enabling them to compete at national and international levels.
Meanwhile, the DC also launched a tree planting drive within the sports complex by planting a sapling.
