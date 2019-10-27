Sports help in grooming personality building of students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Sports Gala and prize Distribution ceremony under aegis of Federal Government Educational Institutions FGEIs (C/G) held at FG Public school No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad Rawalpindi.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Deputy Director Col Saadatullah FGEIs Chaklala Region. Principal FG Public School NO 2 (Boys) Principal Muhammad Afzal Tahir, teachers, sports in charges and players of Rawalpindi Region were also present in the ceremony.

While addressing to the participants Deputy Director Col Saadatullah said, FGEIs (C/G) kept on its outstanding traditions in the field of sports and maintained its excellence and edge over the rival institutions.

FGEIs(C/G) is one of the finest sports nurseries for producing and grooming sportsmen for National teams, and has been maintaining its tradition of excellence in sports and has produced hundreds of National and International sportsmen who represented Pakistan with distinction.

He said that the importance of sports and other co-curricular activities cannot be ruled out. Besides providing the much needed physical activity, these are also important for the personality development of the students," he added.

The prizes were distributed among position holders of the competitions by the Chief Guest.

The overall Trophy of sports for this year was won by FG Public School No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad Rwp (FG Technical School Rwp).