Sports imperative to find out hidden talents; Deputy Director Chaklala Region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs) of cantonments and garrisons is producing best athletes for national teams as it had maintained its tradition of excellence in sports activities.

Deputy Director Chaklala Region, Col Saadat Ullah said this as chief guest at Inter schools sports ceremony held under the auspices of FGEIs (C/G) Chakala Region at FG Public school (Girls) Tariqabad Rwp on Sunday.

Principal FG Public School Girls Tariqabad welcomed distinguished guest while Sports Secretary Farkhanda Asad was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Director said that FGEIs had an outstanding tradition in the field of sports and maintained its excellence over the rival institutions.

He added that FGEIs Rawalpindi provided ample sports facilities to the students in different games such as cricket, hockey, tennis, gymnastics, basket ball, table tennis and athletics.

The FGEIs Rawalpindi has also produced outstanding sportsmen and athletes in the country who represented Pakistan abroad.