Sports Included In Governor's Initiative

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Sports included in Governor's initiative

The Sports has been included in Sindh Governor's Initiative to provide support to the athletes and sports men

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Sports has been included in Sindh Governor's Initiative to provide support to the athletes and sports men.

A three-member Committee has also been formed consisting of senior officers of the Governor's House.

The Sports has been included on the instructions of Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori.

The committee will look into the issues related to sports. Under the Governor's Initiative, all possible support will be provided to the talented athletes and the resources required for sports will also be provided.

While the athletes participating in sports abroad will be fully supported.

