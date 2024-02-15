Sports Indispensable For Mental, Physical Development: GCUF VC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Sports board Deputy Director General Shahid islam called on Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Prof Dr. Nasir Amin at his office here on Thursday.
The matters regarding the promotion of extracurricular activities especially promotion of sports in the university were discussed.
During the meeting, it was decided to organize sports activities in the university in the near future with the support of the Pakistan Sports Board to encourage the players.
Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Amin said that participation in sports was indispensable for mental and physical development because it promoted the spirit of competition among students, which not only had positive impacts on human health, but also helped in character building and improving mental as well as better thinking approach of the youth.
He said that the city of Faisalabad had produced numerous national level players who had made the country famous not only at the national but also at the international level.
In the meeting, GC University Director Sports Zeeshan Ahmed Khan informed about the recent steps taken regarding sports activities and promotion of sports.
