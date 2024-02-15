Open Menu

Sports Indispensable For Mental, Physical Development: GCUF VC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Sports indispensable for mental, physical development: GCUF VC

Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Shahid Islam called on Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Prof Dr. Nasir Amin at his office here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Sports board Deputy Director General Shahid islam called on Vice-Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Prof Dr. Nasir Amin at his office here on Thursday.

The matters regarding the promotion of extracurricular activities especially promotion of sports in the university were discussed.

During the meeting, it was decided to organize sports activities in the university in the near future with the support of the Pakistan Sports Board to encourage the players.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nasir Amin said that participation in sports was indispensable for mental and physical development because it promoted the spirit of competition among students, which not only had positive impacts on human health, but also helped in character building and improving mental as well as better thinking approach of the youth.

He said that the city of Faisalabad had produced numerous national level players who had made the country famous not only at the national but also at the international level.

In the meeting, GC University Director Sports Zeeshan Ahmed Khan informed about the recent steps taken regarding sports activities and promotion of sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Sports Nasir GCUF

Recent Stories

Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New ..

Colorful events held in celebration of Chinese New Year

3 minutes ago
 Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Mo ..

Re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43 on Monday

3 minutes ago
 AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs

AIOU announces results of BS (ODL) programs

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin ..

Pakistan team to leave for Dubai Open Int'l Tenpin Bowling on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 FDA sports complex’s membership starts

FDA sports complex’s membership starts

3 minutes ago
 Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 perso ..

Police devise crackdown plan on Basant; 1500 personnel deployed to go after viol ..

3 minutes ago
Trail-5 & 6 visitors' info centres "illegally seal ..

Trail-5 & 6 visitors' info centres "illegally sealed" by CDA: Rina

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Police chief visits KATI

Sindh Police chief visits KATI

3 minutes ago
 NACTA delegation, DG Information KP discuss media ..

NACTA delegation, DG Information KP discuss media role in peace

3 minutes ago
 Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import ..

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

29 minutes ago
 DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Pol ..

DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign

29 minutes ago
 KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan