Sports Infrastructure Being Modernized In DI Khan Under KP Govt’s Vision
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government is taking comprehensive measures to engage youth in positive, healthy, and constructive activities by developing sports facilities on modern lines.
An extensive sports infrastructure upgradation plan is underway in Dera Ismail Khan, which includes the renovation and rehabilitation of cricket, football, and hockey grounds, construction of a basketball court, establishment of a modern indoor gymnasium for women, and construction of a Rider Club on 37 kanals of land.
The plan also covers rehabilitation of the Government College of Technology’s ground, and the development of a new ground and track at Islamia school, with work progressing rapidly.
Talking to APP, an official of the District Sports Office said that these projects aimed to provide quality sports facilities to the youth and bring forward new talent to make the province and the country proud.
“By modernizing sports infrastructure, we are not only promoting a healthy lifestyle but also paving the way for our youth to excel at national and international levels,” he added.
