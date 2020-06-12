Sports journalist Faisal Al Qanai passes away

Former President of AIPS ASIA, Faisal Al Qanai, a seasoned sports journalist, breathed his last after prolong illness here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Former President of AIPS ASIA, Faisal Al Qanai, a seasoned sports journalist, breathed his last after prolong illness here on Friday.

Late Faisal Al Qanai, who belonged to Kuwait, was also represented the sports journalists of the Asia Continent as member of the Executive Committee of AIPS from 1993 to 2005, the body emerged on World Sports writing horizons in 1924.

He was a seasoned sports journalists and used to be numbered amongst a much selected lot of the caliber not only in Kuwait but also across the Arab nations. Apart from being the EC's member, Faisal Al Qanai also retained another coveted office � the Vice President of AIPS from 2005 to 2013.

Furthermore to his credential, he was also chosen as President of AIPS ASIA by its congress held in Kuwait in 2013, and thus he was the first sports writer of the country who had clinched the position in its entire history.

Faisal Al Qanai had rendered tremendous and valuable contribution towards promotion of sports journalism across the globe.

With his death, the sports journalist community has been deprived of a great well-wisher of the field. Meanwhile, in their separate condolence messages, Gianni Merlo, President, AIPS as well as the members of its Executive Committee have deeply condoled the sad demise of Faisal Al Qanai.

Similarly, Sattam Al Alsehali, President, AIPS ASIA and his cabinet colleagues have also received the tragic news with deep shock.

Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik, who is also President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation, members of PSWF, President Sports Writers Association KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Secretary Imran Yousafzai and the members of the SWA KP have expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of late Faisal Al Qanai and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.