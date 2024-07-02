Sports Journalists Play Vital Role In Promoting Games: Chairman PMYP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that sports journalists are the heroes of promoting sports across the world and perform their professional duties in hot and cold weather.
Addressing the “Sports Journalists Day” ceremony at a local hotel, he said that sports journalism has the same significance compared to covering other fields and that sports journalists play a vital role in spreading knowledge about sports to the public.
Rana Mashhood added that PMYP in collaboration with the Olympic Association and Sports Journalists Associations would set up sports academies to promote different games in the country.
He said the government was working on various plans for empowering the youth, adding the players selected from the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Programme would be provided with the best of kind training and nurture their talent to glorify the name of the country in the next Olympic games and international sports competitions.
He said that Pakistan is going to host the South Asian Games next year and expressed hope that Pakistani players being selected on merit in various fields would show their talent in the games.
The Chairman PMYP added that sports is an industry in civilized societies and plays an effective role in running the economy of the country, adding the PMYP office was making all-out efforts to revolutionize and promote sports on merit and scientific basis.
Rana said that the present government had to face many challenges when came into being, and the priority was to save the country from default. He added that the PML N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has put the country in the right direction and the growth of the stock market reflects the best economic policies of the government.
