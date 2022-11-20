Sports keep jawans mentally, physically fit; says DIG SPU

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :DIG Special Protection Unit (SPU) Agha Muhammad Yousuf urged the police personnel to focus on physical activities along with duty. He said the sports keep jawans mentally and physically fit and asked them to take care of their health.

He expressed these views during a cricket match between SPU and Multan Professional Cricket Club at Sports Ground here Sunday. The DIG SPU himself was also part of the SPU cricket team.

The DIG further said that sports were highly recognized at the international level and play an important role in promoting morale and mutual confidence.

Agha Muhammad Yusuf batted himself performed excellently and led his team to the victory which surprised the spectators.

Security Constable Muhammad Irfan was declared as Man of the Match.

DIG Agha Muhammad Yusuf while encouraging the youth with good performance in sports, also announced second class certificates and cash prizes.