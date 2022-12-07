UrduPoint.com

Sports Kits Distributed Among Young Players From Darazinda Tehsil

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held to distribute sports kits among young players of Darazinda tehsil at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

As many as 70 players were given away sports shoes, kit bags and track suits for the promotion and encouragement of the sports of cricket, football, athletics, hockey and badminton.

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur was chief guest at the training camp kits distribution ceremony organized by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister lauded efforts of Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki for arranging sports competitions in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan to promote healthy activities among the youth.

He said the distribution of sports kits among the young players would definitely improve their performance and such sports would attract the younger generation towards positive activities.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan, ADC (General) Tariq, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Muhammad Iqbal, Tehsil Mayor Darazinda Malik Izzat Gul Shirani and PTI Darazanda candidate for provincial assembly Sohail Sherani, Wali Khan, players and elders of the merged tribal tehsil of Darazinda were present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan said that the activities and initiatives taken by the Regional Sports Office in the Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex to promote sports activities in the region were commendable.

He said the district administration had been promoting sports activities among the youth and all possible support would be provided to the Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki in that regard.

He said young players could shine the name of not only the region but also the province and the country all over the world on the basis of their hidden talents, and added that the participation of players from Dera Ismail Khan in the recent street children's international football competitions was an example in that regard.

