Sports Legends Call For National Resolve, Call Marka-e-Haq A 'National Symbol Of Pride'
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) National cricketers and Olympic gold medalists Thursday proudly marked Pakistan’s Independence Day, celebrating Marka-e-Haq as a beacon of pride and urging every citizen to rise with sincerity and strength for the nation’s future.
In exclusive video messages aired by a leading media channel on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, national women cricketers Shawal Zulfiqar and Sidra Noor delivered heartfelt messages to the nation.
Both athletes expressed immense pride in representing Pakistan and paid tribute to the sacrifices made for freedom, urging all citizens especially the youth to embrace unity, sincerity and hard work for the nation's continued progress.
Shawal Zulfiqar highlighted that true independence lies not just in celebration but in fulfilling one’s responsibilities toward the country.
"Every contribution, no matter how small, adds strength to our national fabric," she said, encouraging young Pakistanis to rise above divisions and play their part in shaping a better future.
Sidra Noor echoed same sentiment, emphasizing that patriotism should be reflected through action, discipline, and a shared commitment to national goals.
Both athletes praised Marka-e-Haq as more than a historic movement calling it a living reminder of Pakistan’s just foundation and a pillar of strength that continues to inspire generations.
Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem also congratulated the nation on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, expressing deep pride in representing the country on the world stage.
In his message, he emphasized the importance of unity, discipline and sincere efforts from every citizen to drive Pakistan toward lasting progress and prosperity.
He called on the youth to stay focused, work hard and uphold the values that make Pakistan strong, adding that true patriotism lies in contributing meaningfully to the nation’s future.
Former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad also extended his warm wishes to the nation on Pakistan freedom day, paying heartfelt tribute to the heroes and forefathers whose sacrifices made freedom possible.
He urged everyone to honor their legacy by continuing to work with dedication and unity for the country’s progress and prosperity, emphasizing that building a strong Pakistan is a responsibility shared by all citizens.
Pakistani tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Pakistan’s Independence Day and termed Marka-e-Haq a powerful symbol of justice and resilience that continues to inspire Pakistanis to uphold the values of unity, courage and progress.
National cricketer Abid Ali also greeted the nation on Pakistan’s Azadi day, urging everyone to remember the sacrifices of the forefathers and calling on the youth to make an equal and sincere contribution toward the country’s progress and development.
