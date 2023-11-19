Open Menu

Sports Mela

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The District sports Department will arrange the 2nd Sports Mela here on Monday.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef said here on Sunday that a volleyball match among boys’ teams of Tehsil City would be played at the Al-Fateh Sports Complex whereas a girl’s match would be arranged at the Sports Complex Samanabad.

Similarly, boys’ cricket and volleyball matches in tehsil Jaranwala would be played at the Jinnah Stadium whereas a girl’s Taekwondo contest would be held at the Sports Gymnasium.

She further said that a boys’ badminton match in tehsil Tandlianwala would be played at the Sports Gymnasium followed by a girls’ volleyball match at the same venue.

In tehsil Chak Jhumra, a boys’ cricket match would be played whereas boys’ badminton and cricket matches would be arranged in tehsil Sadar on the same day, she added.

