Sports Minister announces package for flood victims

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, visited flood-affected areas of Tehsil Chagharzai in Buner where he inspected relief operations.

Syed Fakhar Jehan, accompanied by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, reviewed the situation in the affected villages including village councils Gunbad, Batara, and Ganshal.

The provincial minister met with affected families and local elders and listened to their concerns.

He offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the flood and prayed for the deceased.

"The government will not leave the victims alone," said Syed Fakhar Jehan, adding the provincial minister directed that immediate relief be ensured for the affected families.

He also instructed that the continuous supply of essential items and the restoration of basic infrastructure should be carried out on an emergency basis.

He said the government has announced a special package for the victims.

A compensation package of Rs. 2 million for the martyrs and Rs. 500,000 for the injured will be provided, he added.

The completely destroyed homes will be rebuilt, he said.

Electricity restoration in Chagharzai will be completed soon, said Syed Fakhar Jehan.

Heavy machinery is working to clear debris and clean roads, the minister informed.

The Chief Minister conducted a special visit to Buner to assess the damages, said Syed Fakhar Jehan.

The Chief Minister has issued clear instructions to ensure that no shortcomings remain in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"All available resources will be utilized to alleviate public hardships," Syed Fakhar Jehan affirmed.

The provincial minister assured the affected people that the government stands with them.

APP/fam