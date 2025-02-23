Sports Minister attends Ghotki sports festival

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The second day of the three-day Ghotki Sports Festival, organized by the Sindh Government's Department of Sports, was attended by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar as the guest of honor on Sunday.

The event was held at the Sports Complex in Ghotki, where Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Deputy Director Mir Muhammad Kalhoro, and District Sports Officers were also present.

The Sports Minister watched competitions between rural women in cricket, futsal, volleyball, hockey, and throwball, as well as between boys in kodiko and futsal. The festival's closing ceremony will be held tomorrow evening in Khanpur.

The Sindh government has pledged to provide sports facilities and funding to female athletes in rural areas. This initiative aims to encourage more women to participate in sports, promoting positive impacts on their lives. The government is also working to provide sports fields and other necessary facilities in rural areas.

The Sports Minister praised the impressive performances of girls and boys in various sports, noting that women's cricket and other sports are rapidly progressing globally, with female athletes showcasing their talents worldwide.