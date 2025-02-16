Sports Minister KP inaugurate Olive plantation drive in Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports and Youth Affairs Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan Sunday inaugurated olive plantation drive in district Buner accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman MPA Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Chairman DEDAC Buner and Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Kabir Khan, Tehsil Chairman Syed Salar Jahan Bacha and other dignitaries were also present during the inauguration.

On the occasion, provincial minister and chairman of PTI were briefed on olive plantation by Senior Director of Agricultural Research Center Tarnab Muhammad Younus, District Director Agriculture Adalat Khan and other experts.

The provincial minister and PTI chairman also reviewed the construction work of Dagar Hospital during their visit to Buner. Both the leaders made a detailed inspection of ongoing work of the hospital and directed to expedite the construction work of the hospital.

They said that quality should be taken care of in every aspect of the construction work of this important hospital.

The provincial minister said that through this project, it will be possible to provide all health facilities to the people of the area at the local level. The provincial minister and chairman of PTI also attended the Buner Hockey League ceremony during his visit to Buner.

He presented trophies and prizes to the winners and runners-up teams of the hockey league. Furthermore, the provincial minister, along with the party chairman, also attended the grand party convention held in the constituency as a special guest. Party office bearers, workers, UC chairmen and elders from across the district attended the convention in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that PTI would continue its struggle to uphold the constitution and law and provision of justice in country. He said trust of people throughout country is in PTI.

APP/hsb