Sports Minister Opens Hockey Academy
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Faisal Ayub Khokhar along with MNA Syed Ali Kaisam Gilani inaugurated Sports Department Hockey Academy at Mati Tal Hockey Stadium Multan.
Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that the establishment of hockey academy was a good initiative and it will give our children and youth an opportunity to learn the game of hockey.
After getting good training, youth will get opportunities to advance he said adding that it will represent Pakistan and will bring good name for the country, the minister remarked.
Mr Khokhar stated that the South Punjab Hockey League will also be held which will provide opportunities to promote talent from the grass root level.
PPP MNA Syed Ali Kaisam Gilani appreciated the establishment of Sports Department Hockey Academy and assured his full cooperation.
Divisional Sports Officer Manzar Farid Shah, District Sports Officer Farooq Latif, Chief Coordinator Hockey Sports Department Multan Ambassador Hussain Naqvi and Chaudhry Ashfaq were also in attendance.
