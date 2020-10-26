UrduPoint.com
Sports Minister Presents Two-year Performance Report Of His Deptt

Mon 26th October 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and presented the two-year departmental performance report and sports newsletter.

The minister disclosed that a comprehensive sports promotion plan had been devised and the monthly newsletter would also be published regularly.

The CM appreciated the performance and directed to work with more zeal for the promotion of sports activities. New stadiums and sports grounds would be developed in different tehsils and towns along to promote traditional sports at the grassroots. Sports complexes and gymnasiums for women will also be established at divisional level along-with sports schools for the promotion of sports activities, he added.

Secretary and DG Sports were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

