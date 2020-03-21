Sports minister reviews measures to combat coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Saturday reviewed measures to control coronavirus in the district, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wattoo. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Abbas Joya, ADC(G) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mahboob Qureshi, Superintendent District Jail and others were also present.

The minister said that the district administration would implement the government guidelines on this issue.

He said that prevention was a tool to combat coronavirus.

He said that the government was fully aware of problem and utilising every possible means to address the situation.

The DC gave briefing about arrangements to meet the challenge. He said that awareness campaign had been launched to produce awareness among citizens.

The sports minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and ordered for making them more effective.

