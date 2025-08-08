Sports Ministry Celebrated Festival Week In Larkana With Connection Of Indepence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of 14th August, Independence Day (The Battle for Truth), the Government of Sindh’s Department of sports and Youth Affairs has announced to jointly organized a Sports Festival in Larkana city from Friday up to 14th August.
In this regard, today, Friday, 8th August 2025, at 6:00 PM, a Judo Karate competition for boys will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.On 9th August 2025, at 5:00 PM, a football match will be held at the Municipal Stadium, Larkana.On 10th August 2025, at 7:00 PM, a badminton match will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.
On 11th August 2025, at 10:00 PM, a throw ball match for girls will be held at Kehra Complex, Larkana.On 12th August 2025, at 10:00 PM, a netball match for girls will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.On the same day, i.e., 12th August, at 5:00 PM, a netball match for boys will be held, and at 8:00 PM, a table tennis match for boys will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.
It should be noted that all these competitions are being organized in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports Ministry celebrated festival week in Larkana with connection of indepence day4 minutes ago
-
SABS University Hosts ‘Azadi Poster Exhibition’4 minutes ago
-
PHA directed to complete beautification plan ahead of Jashn-e-Azadi4 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide14 minutes ago
-
DC emphasis on effective governance, public service14 minutes ago
-
MUET hosts literary and cultural competitions to celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
DHO reviews immunization in slums24 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain24 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on infection prevention held at RHSC-A Chakdara34 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Quetta Lawyers on 8th August martyrs’ anniversary34 minutes ago
-
CoIED disposes of 70 complaints of missing persons after reconstitution of commission34 minutes ago
-
City police arrest two, recovers stolen goods34 minutes ago