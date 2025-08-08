Open Menu

Sports Ministry Celebrated Festival Week In Larkana With Connection Of Indepence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of 14th August, Independence Day (The Battle for Truth), the Government of Sindh’s Department of sports and Youth Affairs has announced to jointly organized a Sports Festival in Larkana city from Friday up to 14th August.

In this regard, today, Friday, 8th August 2025, at 6:00 PM, a Judo Karate competition for boys will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.On 9th August 2025, at 5:00 PM, a football match will be held at the Municipal Stadium, Larkana.On 10th August 2025, at 7:00 PM, a badminton match will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.

On 11th August 2025, at 10:00 PM, a throw ball match for girls will be held at Kehra Complex, Larkana.On 12th August 2025, at 10:00 PM, a netball match for girls will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.On the same day, i.e., 12th August, at 5:00 PM, a netball match for boys will be held, and at 8:00 PM, a table tennis match for boys will be held at Khuhra Complex, Larkana.

It should be noted that all these competitions are being organized in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

