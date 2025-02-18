Sports must for physical, mental fitness: PU VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that sports are necessary for physical as well as mental well-being.

He was addressing the 98th annual sports gala and fun fair organized by Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC). College Principal Prof Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event. Cricket, badminton, football, volleyball, basketball, long jump, short jump, race and others are being organized among faculty members, students and employees in the five-day annual sports and funfair.

PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali participated in badminton, football and cricket competitions while visiting the annual sports gala. He said that sports are important to live a healthy life and encourage positivity in society. He said that organising such activities also promotes the tendency of competition among students. He praised the college administration for organizing a healthy activity. Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, while thanking PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali for his cooperation, said that Hailey College of Commerce will continue to play a role in providing positive and healthy activities for its students.