Sports necessary for healthy society, says Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy & Non-formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez said that sports and extracurricular activities were being promoted as it was of utmost necessary for establishing a healthy society.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the football tournament in municipal football stadium Syedpur road on Wednesday.

He termed the promotion of positive activities as a mission of the Punjab government that were being organized according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister congratulated the organizers of the tournament and said the government had issued funds for the construction and expansion of municipal football stadium in a short span of time. Hesaid the incumbent government had established a sports stadium and parks besides upgradingto the existing ones.