Sports Necessary To Engage Youth In Healthy Activities: Zartaj Gul

Sports necessary to engage youth in healthy activities: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said sports events were necessary to engage children and youth in healthy activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said sports events were necessary to engage children and youth in healthy activities.

She made these remarks as chief guest at the inauguration of the third Sports Gala by the Private Schools and Colleges Management Association at Jinnah Stadium here under the auspices of World Children's day.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the students should participate in sports activities along with their academic pursuits.

"Sports could help save our younger generation from various social evils. It is our duty to encourage the sportsmen as they are asset of the nation," she added.

However, in the event, more than 50 private schools and colleges of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had participated in various sports competitions.

