Sports officer suspended over corruption

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab Ehsan Bhutta suspended Tehsil Sports Officer (TSO) Khanewal for three months over charges of corruption.

Taking action on the allegations of corruption against TSO Muhammad Habib Ahmed Dhaku, the Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs launched an inquiry against him in which he proved quality.

The Secretary Sports suspended the officer and directed him to report to administration department sports department Punjab with immediate effect.

The Director General Sports Punjab has also ordered an inquiry against the officer for more investigation about his assets.