UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Officials Review Work On Ongoing Sports Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:58 AM

Sports officials review work on ongoing sports projects

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum paid visit along with district sports officer Adnan Naeem to review work on ongoing sports projects here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum paid visit along with district sports officer Adnan Naeem to review work on ongoing sports projects here on Friday.

The ongoing sports projects included Karri Jamandan ground, district sports cricket ground and laying of astro - turf at hockey ground Mattital sports complex.

Assistant Director Project Management Unit (PMU) Mirza Nasir Baig briefed the sports officials about the projects.

He informed that the work on these schemes had halted due to Covid-19 and added that work to be completed by next year.

All possible resources would be utilized for completion of the projects to provide opportunities to players of this area to boost their capabilities.

Mr Nadeem ordered to complete ongoing construction work on these schemes as early as possible.

Adnan Naeem said that completion of these schemes is dire need to provide positive activities to our youth. Sports department is taking all possible steps for promotion of sports.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Sports Visit Nasir All

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

28 confirmed fake pilot licences to be terminated ..

3 minutes ago

Mushal Mullick for unconditional release of IOJ&K ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges world to listen to screams of SOS fro ..

3 minutes ago

Estonia's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 1,990 After 3 New ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.