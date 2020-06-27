Sports officials review work on ongoing sports projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum paid visit along with district sports officer Adnan Naeem to review work on ongoing sports projects here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum paid visit along with district sports officer Adnan Naeem to review work on ongoing sports projects here on Friday.

The ongoing sports projects included Karri Jamandan ground, district sports cricket ground and laying of astro - turf at hockey ground Mattital sports complex.

Assistant Director Project Management Unit (PMU) Mirza Nasir Baig briefed the sports officials about the projects.

He informed that the work on these schemes had halted due to Covid-19 and added that work to be completed by next year.

All possible resources would be utilized for completion of the projects to provide opportunities to players of this area to boost their capabilities.

Mr Nadeem ordered to complete ongoing construction work on these schemes as early as possible.

Adnan Naeem said that completion of these schemes is dire need to provide positive activities to our youth. Sports department is taking all possible steps for promotion of sports.