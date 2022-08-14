Sports organizers felicitates nation on 75th Independence day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Renowned sports organizer and Director Physical education Pervaiz Ahmed Shaikh and his spouse Aaisha Erum have congratulated nation on 75th Independence day of Pakistan.

According to a press release, talking to media during different programmes and rallies they said that 14th August was the moment of rejoice and a blessed day for the entire Pakistani Nation.