Sports & Other Extra-curricular Activities Imperative For Healthy Society: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha said that promotion of sports and other extra-curricular activities in the society was imperative and promoting physical activity would pave the way for a healthy society.

He said that there are very talented players in the province in football and cricket but they could not emerge due to lack of modern facilities and opportunities.

He expressed these while talking to a delegation of the sportsmen of Killa Abdullah and Pishin districts led by the leadership of Abdul Wali Badezai, Chairman, Regional Sports Committee. The delegation apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the problems and difficulties faced by the players in the sports area and expressed their desire to hold a tournament in the name of the Governor of Balochistan.

Governor of Balochistan assured his cooperation in this regard.

