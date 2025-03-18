Sports plays major role in youth development, national unity: PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the crucial role of sports in channeling youth energy positively and contributing to national development.

Speaking as the chief guest at the annual Sports Day of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Lahore on Tuesday, he highlighted how sports promote both physical and mental well-being while fostering national unity.

During the event, he inaugurated the newly established Sports Complex and joined children in watching various sports competitions. He reiterated the importance of providing sporting opportunities to youth, ensuring their holistic development and strengthening the foundation of a progressive society.

Commending the efforts of CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, officials, and staff, the speaker acknowledged that under their leadership, the institution has attained an exemplary status. He assured full support for the welfare of the children under the bureau’s care and reaffirmed his commitment to standing by them and the institution.

Praising the skill development programs, he noted that the various training initiatives under the CPWB have empowered the children residing there, enabling them to become self-sufficient. He also termed the establishment of the Child Rights Caucus as a revolutionary step toward safeguarding children's rights and expressed his commitment to formulating policies that ensure the well-being of children.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievements of the CPWB and the positive transformation in the lives of the children, the speaker said that the institution is not just a shelter but a place where practical measures are being taken to shape the lives of children and secure their future.

Later, while talking to the media, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan addressed recent national security issues, emphasizing that such sensitive matters should not be politicized. He stated that political point-scoring on national security could be detrimental to the country, urging all political parties to act responsibly on this matter.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not participating in the national security meeting, highlighting that this is a crucial issue that requires a unified stance from all parties. He added that he had personally witnessed two instances where PTI failed to attend national security discussions, and even in the past, the PTI founder, as prime minister, did not attend the National Security Council meetings.

The speaker pointed out that PTI once again abstained from attending today's National Security Parliamentary Committee meeting, reflecting their lack of seriousness. He urged PTI to prioritize the country's interests over political gains and to avoid politicizing issues that demand national unity. He further stated that during their time in opposition, even Shehbaz Sharif, as the Leader of the Opposition, participated in national security meetings because national interest should always take precedence over political differences.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan added that Nawaz Sharif could play a significant role in addressing the current situation, emphasizing the need for all political leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others, to unite on a single platform to find solutions to the challenges facing the country.