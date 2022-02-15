Sports plays vital role in building character: IGHDS

UrduPoint.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel Tuesday said that sports play a vital role in building character and, physical and mental health

He was speaking at the final match of Inter-District Football Tournament organized by the IGHDS at Khairpur.

Prominent lawyer Aqeel Ahmed Soomro,Maqsood Imam, Ms Asma Rajput, Fayaaz Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

CEO IGHDS termed the occasion a good omen for prevalence of peace in the region. He emphasized on healthy features of sports and decimation of anti social activities.

The people of the area showed satisfaction over moves of NGO IGHDS for preservation of peace and showed gratification over their presence on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

