Sports Promote Peace, Love Amongst People: Hussain Muhammad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Consul General at Pakistan Consulate General Hussain Muhammad on Friday said that cricket and all other sports give the message of peace and promote love amongst people by dispelling misunderstandings and hatred
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Consul General at Pakistan Consulate General Hussain Muhammad on Friday said that cricket and all other sports give the message of peace and promote love amongst people by dispelling misunderstandings and hatred.
He was speaking as chief guest at the post match presentation ceremony of Pakistan-India Blind Cricket T-20 international series, played at ICC Cricket academy Dubai, UAE.
The Consul General said that people of Pakistan and India always enjoy cricket matches played between the two countries.
“It was for the first time that I watched a live match played by visually challenged players and their talent has really impressed me a lot. Dubai is a hub for trade, sports and diplomacy that provides an ideal environment for such type of healthy and positive activities among the neighboring countries”, said the Consul General.
Congratulating the winning Indian team on today’s victory, the Consul General appreciated the players of Pakistani team for their efforts and also wining the first match of the three match series.
“Both the teams played well today. We look forward to a sensational and decisive final match of the tournament taking place on Sunday”, said Hussain Muhammad.
The Consul General met all players of Pakistani and Indian teams and also presented trophies to men of the matches. Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council presented a memento to the Chief Guest.
Recent Stories
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LC ..
Four power pilferers booked
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court
NUST, TKF to foster collaboration for climate change initiatives
CCoE approves work on Pakistan's section of IP gas pipeline project
Ahmed qualifies for ITF World Jr final
Chief Commissioner stresses to educate public about tax system, laws
Murad Ali Shah nominated as CM Sindh CM, Awais Shah PA Speaker, Naveed Anthony D ..
Early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties proving beneficial, says Dr. Haidar ..
9 illegal housing colonies sealed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four power pilferers booked5 minutes ago
-
CCoE approves work on Pakistan's section of IP gas pipeline project5 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner stresses to educate public about tax system, laws5 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah nominated as CM Sindh CM, Awais Shah PA Speaker, Naveed Anthony Deputy Speaker5 minutes ago
-
9 illegal housing colonies sealed4 minutes ago
-
Factory owners fined for pollution4 minutes ago
-
USAID empowers female engineers in energy sector53 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session1 hour ago
-
Poet, writer Omar Badshah retired as District Account Officer1 hour ago
-
IUCN, COMSTECH forge alliance to promote 'Green Agenda'58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Timor-Leste PM; bilateral ties discussed1 hour ago
-
FESCO releases 28,116 single-phase meters1 hour ago