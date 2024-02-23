Sports promote peace, love amongst people: Hussain Muhammad

Consul General at Pakistan Consulate General Hussain Muhammad on Friday said that cricket and all other sports give the message of peace and promote love amongst people by dispelling misunderstandings and hatred

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Consul General at Pakistan Consulate General Hussain Muhammad on Friday said that cricket and all other sports give the message of peace and promote love amongst people by dispelling misunderstandings and hatred.

He was speaking as chief guest at the post match presentation ceremony of Pakistan-India Blind Cricket T-20 international series, played at ICC Cricket academy Dubai, UAE.

The Consul General said that people of Pakistan and India always enjoy cricket matches played between the two countries.

“It was for the first time that I watched a live match played by visually challenged players and their talent has really impressed me a lot. Dubai is a hub for trade, sports and diplomacy that provides an ideal environment for such type of healthy and positive activities among the neighboring countries”, said the Consul General.

Congratulating the winning Indian team on today’s victory, the Consul General appreciated the players of Pakistani team for their efforts and also wining the first match of the three match series.

“Both the teams played well today. We look forward to a sensational and decisive final match of the tournament taking place on Sunday”, said Hussain Muhammad.

The Consul General met all players of Pakistani and Indian teams and also presented trophies to men of the matches. Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council presented a memento to the Chief Guest.