Sports Secretary Approves Rs 256m For Up-gradation Of Two Mega Sports Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab Ehsan Bhutta has approved Rs 256 million for up-gradation of two mega sports projects in Gujranwala and Sialkot and directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing projects within the given time-frame.

While presiding over a meeting at Commissioner Office Gujranwala, he said that Rs. 121.6 million would be spent on wrestling complex Sheikhupura Road Gujranwala while Rs. 134.4 million would be spent on hockey stadium in Sialkot.

Commissioner Gujranwala Ghulam Farid, Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabbir Butt, Divisional Sports Officer Manzar Shah, Deputy Director Development Zeeshan Anwar Awan, Deputy Project Director Aizaz Shirazi and officers of related departments participated in the meeting.

The Sports secretary said that timely completion of ongoing development projects would be his top priority and in this regard, the Sports Department and Project Management Unit (PMU) would be bound to complete the ongoing projects according to the given time-line with transparent use of development funds.

Later, the secretary also visited the Sports Complex being built with Rs 190 million near Nagar Chowk and the arena of famous Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt at Shiranwala Bagh.

He directed the officers concerned to prepare a schedule for promotion of sports and recreational activities under which students of schools and colleges, athletes and youths should be provided with opportunities to participate in sports regularly.

He said that it was a Primary duty of the Sports Department to provide full patronage and guidance to the local players and clubs so that new players could reach the national level competitions.

Deputy Director Development Zeeshan Anwar told the meeting that development activities on eight projects with 1.540 billion in Gujranwala division were under way at a fast pace, while six new projects worth more than Rs 480 million being started soon.

