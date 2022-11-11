Sports session for physical fitness of police officials, jawans held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The sports session for physical fitness of police officers and personnel in South Punjab held on Friday.

On the directives of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Dr. Ehsan Sadiq, the sports session started in the three regions of South Punjab.

Officers and employees from all over South Punjab participated in the games. Sports Management Committee headed by AIG Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat was formed while SSP Operations Multan was appointed as the focal person of the committee.

Additional IG Police South Punjab while talking to the players said that physical activity reduces the mental stress of the employees and the employees are actively participating in the games.

He praised the jawans who participated in the games and said that there was a lot of talent in the police force. Police officials are professional in performing departmental affairs besides this they are also good sportsmen.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq further said that the m orale of police used to remain high with positive activities.

Teams from all districts of South Punjab participated in cricket and volleyball matches. One team from each region qualified for the semi-finals. DG Khan and Vehari districts teams qualified for final. The final match of cricket and volleyball between the two teams will be played at Sports Ground, Multan on November 15.

Additional IG Police South would participate in the final match as chief guest.