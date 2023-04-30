UrduPoint.com

Sports, Speech Competitions Held In Districts Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Sports, speech competitions held in districts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A number of speech and sports competitions were organized in different districts of Balochistan on Sunday.

Two speech competitions were organized in districts Lasbela and Kech in which over 220 individuals participated.

Two football matches were played in districts Panjgur and Sibi. Over 350 spectators enjoyed the matches.

Two cricket matches were played in districts Musakhel and Chaghi. Over 380 spectators enjoyed the events.

A rally was organized to spread awareness about malaria in district Washuk. Over 25 individuals participated in the rally.

