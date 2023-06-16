UrduPoint.com

Sports Summer Camp Begins In DG Khan

Published June 16, 2023

Sports summer camp begins in DG Khan

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Sports summer camp begun here on Friday under supervision of Sports and Youth Welfare department.

Divisional Sports Officer Atta-ur-Rehman and Director Public Relations opened the event to be continued until August 12, this year, informed the official source.

Students- both male and female between 8-14 years- would take part in sports competition of badminton, table tennis, gymnastic, taekwondo, hockey, cricket and karate.

Free of cost kits with training was being offered before entering the competition, said Divisional Sports Officer.

Summer camp would provide 'good chance' especially to the children, not been given opportunity previously, added the official.

As many as eight training sessions would be held in the event starting from morning to evening.

Yasir Saeed Changwani and Javed Ilyas were designated focal persons of the camp.

