Sports Teach Teamwork, Accountability, Self-discipline: Dr Uzma

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

The Women University Multan (WUM) Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi stressed the students to participate in games to learn the lessons of life including teamwork, accountability, self-confidence, responsibility, and self-discipline

She was addressing the opening ceremony of Sports Gala 2023, held at sports ground Matital campus WUM. She mentioned that students and faculty members of WUM are playing their key role to excel in academics, research, and co-curricular activities through hard work and honesty.

She further said sports and co-curricular activities were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of students.

Dr Uzma said that sports complex is completed to provide best facilities of sports to students and the competitions will provide students a platform to exhibit their energies, talent and potentials.

The VC appreciated the efforts of sports department WUM for conducting such event and assured full support to promote culture of physical activities within the institution.

Different games including table tennis, cricket, squash, athletics, and tug of war, cultural and musical performance were organized by the students and faculty members. A large number of students from different departments of the university take part in the sports competition with full enthusiasm. The ceremony was attended by Registrar Dr Qammar Rubab, Director Students Affairs Dr. Adeela Saeed and Chairpersons of all the departments.

