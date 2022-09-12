UrduPoint.com

Sports Trails Held For Free Education At Punjab Group Of Colleges For Women

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Sports trails held for free education at Punjab Group of Colleges for Women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sports trails for free education at intermediate level were held at Punjab Group of Colleges for women here on Monday.

Director Sports Punjab group of colleges Zaheer Ahmed told APP that Punjab group of colleges was taking all possible steps to encourage the needy talented students after giving them free education.

He said that 120 students participated in trails of different games including Basketball, Badminton, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, handball and athletics. Of whom, 22 students were declared successful.

Those students who were declared successful in trails would get free education from the institution.

The institution would continue efforts of providing free education for talented sports lover studentsin future, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Sports Education Punjab Badminton Women All From Love

Recent Stories

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

7 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

48 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.