Sports trails held for free education at Punjab Group of Colleges for Women

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sports trails for free education at intermediate level were held at Punjab Group of Colleges for women here on Monday.

Director Sports Punjab group of colleges Zaheer Ahmed told APP that Punjab group of colleges was taking all possible steps to encourage the needy talented students after giving them free education.

He said that 120 students participated in trails of different games including Basketball, Badminton, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, handball and athletics. Of whom, 22 students were declared successful.

Those students who were declared successful in trails would get free education from the institution.

The institution would continue efforts of providing free education for talented sports lover studentsin future, he added.