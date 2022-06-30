Sports training camp at Kurram district ends

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A week long sports camp for selection of potential players was concluded in Kurram tribal district on Thursday.

The players from central, Lower and upper sub-divisions of Kurram district has participated in large number. The event was held under an aegis of Sports Department Kurram.

Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram, Fazal Wadood Safi distributed sports kits among selected players.

Underlining the sportsman spirit and hard work, the Assistant Commissioner appreciated the procedure for selection of players. He said sports spread a message of social cohesion, brotherhood, tolerance and peace among the youth. He underscored the need for such more camps in remote areas.