Sports Village Scheme At Divisional Level Under Consideration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

Sports Department was planning to introduce sports village scheme at divisional headquarters across the province including Multan to provide sports facilities to players at same place

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sports Department was planning to introduce sports village scheme at divisional headquarters across the province including Multan to provide sports facilities to players at same place.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Saturday that sports village proposal was under consideration and meeting regarding this was scheduled in next week.

He said that sports village will be built at Mattital area where facilities of all games will be available for players.

He said that they would try to include this scheme in 2020, 21 Annual Development Programme (ADP).

He said that work was also underway for establishing tehsil sports complex in Lodhran and a ground in Vehari.

About COVID-19, Rana Nadeem Anjum said that they had locked all gymnasium halls and sports grounds as preventive measures to avert from pandemic.

He urged the players to get themselves isolated into their homes and follow the instructions issued by the government.

He said that sports organisations and senior players were arranging online programmes through social media for fitness of players during lockdown.

He said that players should make habits of exercise and practice of game at homes to keep themselves physically fit.

He said that they were hopeful that the players will be at grounds soon after complete elimination of COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadeem said that sports department had various plans for promotion of sports and to groom the talent of players of this region.

