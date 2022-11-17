Sports vital for children: commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Farid has said sports are a guarantee to mental and physical nourishment of children.

He expressed these views after inaugurating the third annual inter-school sports competition under Punjab Danish school Authority at Government Lady Anderson Higher Secondary School here on Thursday.

Managing Director Punjab Danish School Authority Ahmar Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner Sufian Dilawar besides teachers and parents were also present.

The commissioner said sports, arts and co-curricular activities had a positive impact onhuman health which also played an important role in life.