Sports week 2025 at UoT concludes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The closing ceremony of sports week 2025 was held at Multipurpose Hall of University of Turbat (UoT) with great excitement and enthusiasm.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Sports, UoT, in collaboration with the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) and the Humane Resource Development Network (HRDN), the event featured a diverse range of indoor and outdoor sports competitions, including cricket, football, futsal, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, chess, carom board, ludo, musical chairs, a 5 km race, pick-up and run, skipping rope, running race, sack race, tug of war, darts, shoot foot, weightlifting, lemon spoon race, long jump, the traditional game choki, and various other local and cultural games.

Besides male and female students, the faculty members and administrative staff participated and demonstrated outstanding athletic skills, sportsmanship, and dedication throughout the event.

Trophies, certificates of appreciation, and cash prizes were distributed among winners and runners-up, participants, organizers, and volunteers by Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, UoT, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor (TI), Dean, Faculty of Literature and Languages, Dr. Tahir Hakeem, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Muzaffir Hussain, Dean, Faculty of Law, Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, UoT, Madam Gul Afroz, District Program Officer, NRSP, Mr.

Nasir Usman, Senior Program Officer, HRDN along with heads of academic and administrative departments of UoT.

They expressed their pride in the university’s vibrant sports culture and commended the participants for their enthusiasm and commitment.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Hasan, Sports Incharge Mazhar Gichki, and Madam Gul Afroz highlighted the significance of sports in fostering teamwork, discipline, and resilience among students.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that academic excellence alone is not sufficient for students to become responsible and successful citizens, physical fitness, a positive mindset, and a competitive spirit are equally important.

He encouraged students to actively engage in sports alongside their academic pursuits.

He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to promoting extracurricular activities, and to enhance sports facilities at UoT.

The Vice-Chancellor extended his gratitude to the NRSP and HRDN for their support in organizing the event and congratulated all participants, winners, and runners-up, as well as the organizing committee, on the successful execution of Sports Week 2025.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to promoting unity, harmony, and tolerance, alongside academic and extracurricular activities at the University of Turbat.