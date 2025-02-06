Sports Week at PCP to begin on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sports Week at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) will begin on Feb 10 (Monday).

PCP media official said on Thursday that participants will include inpatients with disabilities, medical and administrative staff of the center and caregivers of the admitted patients.

The event will feature a variety of sports, including badminton, volleyball, ludo, carrom board, table tennis, wheelchair tug-of-war, wheelchair basketball, boccia, and darts.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Dr.

Syed Muhammad Ilyas, reviewed and finalized the arrangements for the event.

The CEO directed all staff members, inpatients, caregivers, and officials of the ‘Friends of Paraplegics’ to actively participate in the Sports Week.

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, 18 organizers have been appointed for various sports, while Hafizullah Khan has been designated as the Chief Organizer.