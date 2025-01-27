Sports week begins at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) acting VC Dr. Saika Imtiaz

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) acting VC Dr. Saika Imtiaz, stated that along with academic activities, recreational activities are very important for students.

These activities not only bring out the hidden talents of the students, but also foster self-confidence in them.

She was speaking at the inaugurating ceremony of sports Week at the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF).

Director IBD Dr. Ahmed Tasman Pasha, Director IMS, Dr. Hassan Bacha, Dr. Muhammad Haris, Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Madam Raima Adil, Maryam Arif, and other were present.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Ahmed Tasman Pasha, said that the Institute is providing students with high-quality education opportunities according to market demand. He emphasized that alongside academic activities, recreational activities are very necessary for students so that after intensive study, they have the opportunity to play and relax.

He added that the department is preparing business graduates according to market needs, where special lectures from experienced professionals in banking and other industries enhance students’ academic capabilities. He further stated, "Continuity of both academic and recreational activities will be maintained in the future so that we can contribute to shaping the new generation of society into responsible citizens."

During the Sports Week, students had decorated the department with colorful flags, banners, and flowers. The beat of the drum, the students’ bhangra performances, and the food stalls set up by students created a festive atmosphere in the university. On the first day of Sports Week, various competitions such as table tennis, badminton, cricket, and tug-of-war took place, in which the students actively participated. On the second day of the Sports Week, indoor games such as badminton, table tennis, and ludo competitions will be held for girls.