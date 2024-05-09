Sports week celebrated in Benazir Medical University

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that enthusiasm was seen among students during the ongoing sports week on Thursday organized by University, Chandka Medical College has had a clear lead in the competitions so far.

According to the details, three cricket matches were played on the third day of the Sports Week, in which there was an interesting competition between 50 Major and Physiotherapy teams, which Chandka made a major 50 with a lead of 7 runs, the second match was between Murtaza XI and Kashmir XI, the said match was won by Murtaza XI with the loss of 4 wickets, While the third match was played between 48 Minor and Chandka Major 52, the winner of which was Major 52,

On the other hand, Sagar, Mujahid Sartaj Ahmed and Adnan Aziz won the Snooker Championship separately, While Chandka College won all three positions.

In the girls' race, Aqsa Shakeel managed to get first, Rukhsana second and Shweta third, another side there was an interesting competition between Chandka 51 and Dental College students in the volleyball match and Chandka 51 was successful in the match 4/3.