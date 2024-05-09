Sports Week Celebrated In Benazir Medical University
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that enthusiasm was seen among students during the ongoing sports week on Thursday organized by University, Chandka Medical College has had a clear lead in the competitions so far.
According to the details, three cricket matches were played on the third day of the Sports Week, in which there was an interesting competition between 50 Major and Physiotherapy teams, which Chandka made a major 50 with a lead of 7 runs, the second match was between Murtaza XI and Kashmir XI, the said match was won by Murtaza XI with the loss of 4 wickets, While the third match was played between 48 Minor and Chandka Major 52, the winner of which was Major 52,
On the other hand, Sagar, Mujahid Sartaj Ahmed and Adnan Aziz won the Snooker Championship separately, While Chandka College won all three positions.
In the girls' race, Aqsa Shakeel managed to get first, Rukhsana second and Shweta third, another side there was an interesting competition between Chandka 51 and Dental College students in the volleyball match and Chandka 51 was successful in the match 4/3.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders replacing inefficient price control magistrates5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to transform Qatar ties into a robust economic partnership: PM5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,900 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed's mausoleum5 minutes ago
-
WASA accelerates preparations for Monsoon6 minutes ago
-
Three injure in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
May 9 vandalism: A darkest day plunged country in chaos; calls for speedy trial of cases15 minutes ago
-
Matric exams conclude15 minutes ago
-
Civil Society hosts 'Pegham-e-Aman Rally' to promote peace, sovereignty16 minutes ago
-
Distrained property of former MPA set to auction on court's order16 minutes ago
-
DSO Haripur assures utilizing all resources for development of sports16 minutes ago
-
Cop, two dacoits injured in encounters25 minutes ago