Sports week concludes at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The week long activities of sports have concluded here at Punjab University with concluding ceremonies in all departments.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed participated in the concluding ceremony of the sports week at Institute of Applied Psychology.

Dean Faculty of Behavioral Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, IAP Director Prof Dr Rafia Rafique, Director Sports Tahira Saleem, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that co-curricular activities were necessary for students along with academic activities.

He said that sports taught us to move forward through healthy competition and promoted culture of tolerance. He said that the sports week had been organized in all the departments in order to provide a platform to the students to show their co-curricular skills.

Prizes were distributed among the students who won various competitions.