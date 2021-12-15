UrduPoint.com

Sports Week Kicks Off At SABS University Jamshoro

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:29 PM

Sports week kicks off at SABS University Jamshoro

The week long sports activities have been started at the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro from Wednesday with participation of boys and girls students in different disciplines

The sports included cricket, football, badminton, table tennis, tug of war, chess, volley ball, shooting ball, marathon and others.

In this connection, a colorful inaugural event was organized by Convener Sports Prof. Syed Ali Abbas Jafferi. The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar while speaking on the occasion said sports are indispensable for physical and mental health.

Curriculum activities are very useful for life, heart and mind rejuvenation by being free from academic affairs, grief's and other issues, he added.

He emphasized upon the students that in addition to education, they should take part in sports to make their physical and mental health strong. Such activities create abilities of endurance, peace and tolerance which are the most effective practices for practical life and also play key role in exhibiting their hidden talents, he said.

