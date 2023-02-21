Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week 2023 kicked off at the University of Turbat (UoT) with a colourful inaugural ceremony held at the university gymnasium

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Sports week 2023 kicked off at the University of Turbat (UoT) with a colourful inaugural ceremony held at the university gymnasium.

After cutting the ribbon, UoT Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Ahmed, along with university officials, met the players of different games and urged them to actively take part in the week-long sports activities to learn lessons of unity, healthy competition, teamwork, self-confidence, patience, and self-discipline.

Pro VC said the sports activities were aimed at promoting healthy competition and physical fitness among students and university employees.

He added that such an event will provide ample opportunity for male and female students to showcase their talents and lead a healthy and happy life in a competitive and challenging environment.

He pledged that the university administration, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad, will continue to support and further strengthen the sports directorate for the promotion of extra-curricular activities at the university.

He appreciated the efforts of Director Sports Mazhar Gichki, and his team for organizing sports activities every year with zeal and success.

UoT's Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, deans, directors, faculty members, administrative staff, and a large number of players and students attended the opening ceremony.

Various indoor and outdoor games will be played during week-long sports activities, which include cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, musical chair, lemon spoon, carom board, sack race, long jump, chess, tug of war, endorse race of three kilometers, two hundred meter race, shooting ball, ludo, word scrabble, digital game, pick up and run, dart, slow motorcycle race, and other local and traditional games.