Open Menu

Sports Week Underway In Medical University Of Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Sports week underway in Medical University of Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) sports week held in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University which on going on Wednesday.

Exciting witnessed competitions on the second day of inter-colleges students.

According to the details, three cricket matches were played between the students, Among them, the match played between Chandka Major 48 and the students of Dental College was won by Chandka Major 48 by achieving the target of 56 runs, while the match played between Major 49 and Major 52 was won by Major 49, the third match was played between Chandka 51 and Nursing College, in which Chandka 51 won the match.

On the other hand, in the volleyball match Chandka 49 and Nursing College teams faced each other after an interesting competition, Chandka 49 won by 5/7, On the other hand, Bisma of the Institute of Pharmacy won the musical chair, in the girls' cricket match between Chandka Girls 51 and Nursing College, Chandka Girls 51 won by five wickets by scoring 54 runs.

Related Topics

Cricket Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

3 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan