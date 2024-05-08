Sports Week Underway In Medical University Of Larkana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) sports week held in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University which on going on Wednesday.
Exciting witnessed competitions on the second day of inter-colleges students.
According to the details, three cricket matches were played between the students, Among them, the match played between Chandka Major 48 and the students of Dental College was won by Chandka Major 48 by achieving the target of 56 runs, while the match played between Major 49 and Major 52 was won by Major 49, the third match was played between Chandka 51 and Nursing College, in which Chandka 51 won the match.
On the other hand, in the volleyball match Chandka 49 and Nursing College teams faced each other after an interesting competition, Chandka 49 won by 5/7, On the other hand, Bisma of the Institute of Pharmacy won the musical chair, in the girls' cricket match between Chandka Girls 51 and Nursing College, Chandka Girls 51 won by five wickets by scoring 54 runs.
