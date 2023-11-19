Open Menu

Sports, Youth Affairs Department To Organize Sports Activities On Sakhi Dataar Urs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Rahim Rajput on Sunday announced that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs would conduct sports programmes including Kabaddi, Malakhra, Tape ball cricket and Shooting Ball on the occasion of the Annual Urs of Saint Ali Asghar Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind would be the Chief Guest on the occasion and would distribute prizes among the winners.

