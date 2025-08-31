Open Menu

Sports, Youth Affairs Dept Organizes 'Youth Project Poster Exhibition'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Sports, Youth Affairs dept organizes 'Youth Project Poster Exhibition'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs organized a "Youth Project Poster Exhibition" at Indus University.

Spokesperson for the Youth Affairs Department Sindh told on Sunday that students at the exhibition presented several innovative and interesting projects. These included an automatic car wash system, a hybrid energy system generating electricity through solar and wind power, a portable power station for ambulances, an energy-saving system, an IoT-based pest control mechanism, an electric drive module for wheelchairs, voice-assisted smart glasses for the visually impaired, a sports platform for games, and an event management system. All of these projects reflected the creativity and innovative thinking of the youth.

The chief guest was Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Munawar Ali Mahesar, who appreciated the efforts of students and faculty members, stating that encouraging youth and promoting innovation is the need of the hour. He said that industrialists should witness such projects in order to realize the immense talent that the youth of Sindh possessed.

Secretary Mahesar awarded cash prizes exceeding Rs100,000 to students, who presented projects in the fields of electrical, software, technology, and computer sciences.

He announced that the Sindh government would extend full support to university students in the execution and promotion of their projects so that they could succeed in the practical field.

